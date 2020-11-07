LOCK UP: The Bundy suburb opportunistic thieves are targeting

Bundaberg police are calling on locals to lock their vehicles after a number of cars were unlawfully entered in Bundaberg South.

BUNDABERG police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles after a number of unlocked cars were unlawfully entered around Bundaberg South in the past few days.

Wednesday, November 4

Pitt Street: An unlocked vehicle was parked in the front yard of a residence.

A number of items were stolen including a gold wallet with eagle leather work, school bag, identification cards and a black HP laptop with a Mother sticker on the front.

Rowland Street: An unlocked vehicle that was parked in the driveway was entered.

Items stolen include identification cards, cash, Billabong purse and vehicle log book.

Thursday, November 5

Boundary Street: Offender/s entered an unlocked vehicle in front of the carport area and stole a backpack containing papers and equipment.

Curtis Street: Entered unlocked vehicle and stole a fuel card, Lespac black sunglasses, polished black wedding band with 'EB' engraved in script writing on the inside, garage remote and loyalty cards.

Pitt Street: Possibly unlocked vehicle entered and a number of property items stolen including cash, small green purse, identification cards and a plain back handbag.

Simple tips such as locking your vehicle and removing all valuables from the car can reduce the opportunity for criminals to commit offences and the risk of valuable property being stolen.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or calling 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day or calling 1800 333 000.

Quote these reference numbers: QP2002275115, QP2002281216, QP2002281239, QP2002307928, QP2002308147 within the online suspicious activity form.

For more information on vehicle security, visit this website.