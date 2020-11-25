Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Items were stolen from seven vehicles across five suburbs over the weekend. Photo: File.
Items were stolen from seven vehicles across five suburbs over the weekend. Photo: File.
News

LOCK UP: Spate of vehicle break-ins over five Bundy suburbs

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
25th Nov 2020 1:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SEVEN vehicles were reportedly broken into across the region last weekend.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said the vehicles targeted were in Bundaberg South, Bundaberg West, Bargara, Svensson Heights and Avenell Heights areas.

She said majority of these vehicles were either unlocked or had the windows down.

"A number of items were stolen during these offences including - D Shackles, four wallets, vehicle keys and cash," Sen Const Duncan said.

"Bank cards from a wallet have also been used fraudulently."

If anyone has any information in relation to these matters they are urged to contact police.

Sen Const Duncan said this was a timely reminder to residents to "lock it or lose it".

"These offences could have been easily avoided by ensuring vehicles are locked and secured and windows up," she said.

Anyone with information can report it to Policelink on 131 000 or phone CrimeStoppers anonymoulsy on 1800 333 000.

 

MORE STORIES

EXPOSED: Bundaberg's worst suburbs for drug crime

 

COVID SAFE? Police reveal how region's venues stack up

 

BOOGIE IS BACK: Publican ready for relaxed rules

bundaberg police crime lock it or lose it
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ON THE BOARD: Bundy passes go to feature on Monopoly game

        Premium Content ON THE BOARD: Bundy passes go to feature on Monopoly game

        News Find out where you can pick up the edition of Monopoly.

        PAPER PLATES: Fake number plates stack up for a hefty fine

        Premium Content PAPER PLATES: Fake number plates stack up for a hefty fine

        News The Bundy man explains to the court why he decided to get behind the wheel of a car...

        Tom Smith: A snapshot of campaign pledges and promises

        Premium Content Tom Smith: A snapshot of campaign pledges and promises

        News Bundaberg’s incoming MP has been training and attending parliament as he gears up...