LOCK UP: Spate of vehicle break-ins over five Bundy suburbs

Items were stolen from seven vehicles across five suburbs over the weekend. Photo: File.

SEVEN vehicles were reportedly broken into across the region last weekend.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said the vehicles targeted were in Bundaberg South, Bundaberg West, Bargara, Svensson Heights and Avenell Heights areas.

She said majority of these vehicles were either unlocked or had the windows down.

"A number of items were stolen during these offences including - D Shackles, four wallets, vehicle keys and cash," Sen Const Duncan said.

"Bank cards from a wallet have also been used fraudulently."

If anyone has any information in relation to these matters they are urged to contact police.

Sen Const Duncan said this was a timely reminder to residents to "lock it or lose it".

"These offences could have been easily avoided by ensuring vehicles are locked and secured and windows up," she said.

Anyone with information can report it to Policelink on 131 000 or phone CrimeStoppers anonymoulsy on 1800 333 000.

