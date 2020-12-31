LOCK UP: Bundy’s spike in thieving over festive season

Bundaberg police are reminding locals to lock it or lose it after seeing a spike in cars and homes being unlawfully entered during the Christmas break.

Bundaberg residents are being reminded to "lock it or lose it" after there was a large spike in vehicles and homes being unlawfully entered over the Christmas break.

Detective Acting Sergeant Brendan Smith from Bundaberg police said offenders went for easy targets.

"They're gaining entry into these places through unlocked windows and doors and while inside they're stealing things like wallets and credit cards," he said.

"They're then using those (credit cards) to make transactions."

Det Act Sgt Smith said the offenders were not just targeting one area with multiple suburbs around Bundaberg seeing property offences happen.

"At the moment they're targeting a number of areas in Bundaberg - Kepnock, Walkervale, Bundaberg West, Millbank and Bundaberg South," he said.

"We believe there are a number of persons involved in these matters, they are all known to each other from our understanding and at the moment we're making inquiries to speak with them.

"A number of people have been charged and those matters are going before the courts."

Det Act Sgt said stealing of vehicles had also seen a spike in recent times.

He said CCTV from the public had helped with their investigations.

Det Act Sgt said no one wants to be a victim of crime during the festive season.

"Everyone's doing it tough this year, so I know a kick in the guts is not what people need," he said.

"They may not know who they're targeting, some of the people who've had property stolen are some of the most vulnerable in the community, the elderly and the sick, single mothers, people that are caring for children.

"It's just additional stress on top of the loss of their property.

"But we're doing the best we can to recover the property and return it to the owners."

Det Act Sgt Smith said preventing theft was simple.

"As the QPS says, lock it or lose it, it's as simple as that," he said.

"If your vehicle is secure the offenders will move on."