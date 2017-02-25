Lock out laws scrapped in favour of ID scans

THE Queensland Government's 1am lock out laws have been scrapped retrospectively as part of the Liquor and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2017.

The amendments come in light of the interim report, which has prompted the cabinet to adopt a new initiative in order to tackle alcohol-fuelled violence.

"I don't think the lock out laws will really affect anyone, the introduction of the scanners is what's going to affect them,” President of the Safe Night Precinct Board and Vice-president of the Bundaberg Bargara Liquor Accord, Lloyd Finnis said.

According to the interim report, a lack of change in alcohol-related harms during late-night hours indicated measures to reduce harm earlier in the night such as ID scanners and banning orders for repeat offenders continues to be warranted.

"I definitely think the scanners are a good idea,” Mr Finnis said.

"It will help police know exactly who was where, because the only way you can get in - you have to have your ID scanned.”

The report found there was a continuing downward trend in common and serious assault state-wide.

Mr Finnis said one of the major factors when it comes to alcohol-fuelled violence is how riled up they get before they go out and how many pre-drinks they have.

"Ninety-eight per cent of people go out, have a good time and then go home safely - It's that two per cent that go out and cause trouble,” he said.

Licensees with approved regular extended trading hours beyond midnight must continue to scan patron IDs if serving liquor beyond their usual hours, whereas licensees without approved regular extended trading hours post-midnight, are not required to scan patron IDs when serving liquor post midnight under a temporary late-night extended hours permit.

Mr Finnis said on February 28, two companies are coming up to Bundaberg to perform demonstrations with the scanners.

"It will probably be six to 12 months to see how things are working and people's attitude towards it,” he said.

Mr Finnis said by the legislation clubs are required to have the scanners installed by July 1.

Along with the lock out laws, there'll be a repeal of the 3am Safe Night Precinct model.

For more amendment information visit www.parliament.qld.gov.au