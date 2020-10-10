Location one in a mill: New hotspot with million dollar view

NEW MILL: Joey Caruana from the Windmill Cafe has opened his new venture, the Beach Mill Cafe at the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

NEW MILL: Joey Caruana from the Windmill Cafe has opened his new venture, the Beach Mill Cafe at the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

IMAGINE enjoying a delicious seafood platter as you look out at picturesque views of the beach, which is just footsteps away and you don't even have to leave your own backyard to soak it up.

For Bundaberg residents, it's a luxury we are all too familiar with and thanks to a new beachside hotspot, it's only set to get better.

Passionate about their home and the food they serve, Joey Caruana and his partner Kirsty Rogers are undoubtedly two of Bundaberg's biggest fans and after running their successful business the Windmill Café for many years, the pair have brought a brand new experience to the region.

"The Windmill established itself as a core local identity place where we all meet up and the Beach Mill is all about being on the beach, near the surf and enjoying the beautiful surroundings," Mr Caruana said.

"From a tourism perspective, we were looking for an establishment that could offer this really unique location for sometime and we're really excited and grateful to be able to offer this to everyone."

NEW MILL: Joey Caruana from the Windmill Cafe has opened his new venture, the Beach Mill Cafe at the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

Situated at the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club in Bargara and with the stunning beachfront within arm's reach from the cafe, it's no wonder the business owners applied for the tender, which they won six weeks ago.

After undergoing a complete transformation, the look is just what you'd expect, with a reclaimed timber shopfront and shaded seating area on the grass, offering a relaxing venue by the ocean.

"We started from scratch and put systems in place that we've learned from years of being at the Windmill and knowing what people are looking for these days," Mr Caruana said.

"It's clear they want local produce, made locally and with love and it's really exciting that we can deliver on all those things."

WARM WELCOME: Joey Caruana at the Beach Mill which has already proven to be a hotspot, supplying local produce and picturesque beach views. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

Mr Caruana said there was a real community spirit at the new site, with a tranquil atmosphere and environmentally conscious philosophy.

"Everything from our coffee cups to garbage bags are biodegradable and we only offer glass bottles - no plastic," he said.

"Being able to have a cafe here and watch my son participate in nippers or surf school or watch my daughter play on the beach while I sit and have a coffee was really incredible and I think that's what people enjoy."

And the new seaside hotspot has already proven to be popular among locals and tourists.

"We've had a successful start, due to the loyalty of our community from the Windmill supporting us here, new customers and guests who have never seen this part of Bargara before and tourists who just love what we do," Mr Caruana said.

"If you took a snapshot of the beachfront people would think they are anywhere else in the world or on the east coast or west coast of Australia, but we're right here in Bundaberg."

WINNER WINNER: Windmill Cafe owners Joey Caruana (pictured) and Kirsty Rogers won an award for their business at the Queensland Tourism Awards this year.

After taking home gold at the Queensland Tourism Awards, Mr Caruana said they had a very successful holiday period and the statewide support had been incredible.

"Our region is amazing - we need to embrace it, celebrate it, show it off a bit and beat our chest because it's just perfect," he said.

"The work Bundaberg Tourism has done in the last few years has meant the vision has really come to fruition - you can take a short drive out to the reef, go out on the amazing Lady Musgrave Experience, visit the Turtle Centre or go to our amazing restaurants.

"Working on the floor, I speak to tourists every day and they really love our region - it's been a tough time for the industry, but we are resilient, feeling very positive moving forward and the region is benefiting."

Popular options on the menu include acai bowls and bacon and egg rolls and as of next week, the cafe will be partnering with Red Shed Seafood to stock seafood platters and prawn buckets.

NEW MILL: Joey Caruana from the Windmill Cafe has opened his new venture, the Beach Mill Cafe at the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

Passionate about embracing other businesses and sourcing local ingredients like sweet potatoes, the business stocks gelato from Nana's Pantry and when they aren't selling their own cakes, they come from Lonnie's Chai.

Both the Windmill Café and Beach Mill Café offer a promotion where patrons who fill a bucket of rubbish collected from the beach will receive a free gelato.

The Beach Mill is at the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club on Fred Courtice Avenue, Bargara and is open seven days a week, from 6am to 2pm.

For more information, check the business out on Facebook, by clicking here.