Location of Qld’s mystery $50m jackpot winner revealed

A Mackay lottery outlet has been announced as the location where the golden ticket, worth $50m, was purchased for last night's Powerball jackpot.

Today, a Mackay local or tourist may be walking the streets utterly oblivious to the life-changing ticket they have.

The $50m division one entry is not registered to a player card, meaning the officials from The Lott have no way of contacting the winner.

They are urging anyone who purchased their entry into Thursday night's Powerball draw from a Mackay lottery outlet to check their ticket and make contact to claim their prize.

Earlier, spokesman Matt Hart said he was eagerly waiting Australia's newest multi-millionaire to make contact and start the prize claim process.

"Someone has become an overnight multi-millionaire but possibly doesn't know it yet. We can't wait for them to discover this incredible news! Just imagine how $50 million might change your life and the lives of your nearest and dearest," he said.

"If you discover you're holding the Powerball division one winning entry, hold on tight to that ticket and phone 131 868 as soon as possible so that we can start the prize claim process!"

The winning numbers in Powerball draw 1292 on Thursday 18 February 2021 were 13, 25, 30, 3, 19, 16 and 22. The all-important Powerball number was 10.

In addition to the elusive $50m division one winner, there were 1,770,963 winners across divisions two to nine in tonight's Powerball draw who collectively took home more than $32.19m.

Of the 14 Powerball division one winning entries in 2020, six landed in Queensland, five in New South Wales and three in Victoria.

