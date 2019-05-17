Location is everything at Bargara

MODERN DESIGN: 111 Woongarra Scenic Drive is fitted with the latest appliances and looks.

OCEAN views don't get much better than the ones from this just listed property at Bargara.

On the market for offers above $1,090,000, the stunning home has everything you'd expect from a million-dollar address.

With unrestricted views of Kellys Beach, this Woongarra Scenic Drive homes delivers an open plan kitchen, dining and lounge, or relax outside in the private covered alfresco area, which takes full advantage of its desirable oceanfront position.

The gourmet kitchen with stone benchtops amd huge breakfast bar is equipped with modern European appliances including a four station induction cooktop, self-cleaning oven, integrated dishwasher and microwave

JUST LISTED: 111 Woongarra Scenic Drive is a stunning property with knock-out views. Contributed

COOL BATHROOM: The bathroom in this $1m home offers sophistication. Contributed

The private master bedroom suite features ocean views, classic ensuite with twin vanity sinks and a roomy walk-in robe with ample shelving and hanging space.

The four-bedroom, two bathroom home sits on a 818sq m block of land and also features a video intercom system, 2700mm high ceilings throughout and a spacious double garage with 2400mm high door, storage shelving, internal and external access.

For any queries or to organise your private inspection, call Richardson & Wrench Bargara Beach agent Le-Anne Allan on 0417 775 718.