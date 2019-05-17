Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MODERN DESIGN: 111 Woongarra Scenic Drive is fitted with the latest appliances and looks.
MODERN DESIGN: 111 Woongarra Scenic Drive is fitted with the latest appliances and looks. Contributed
Property

Location is everything at Bargara

Jay Fielding
by
17th May 2019 4:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OCEAN views don't get much better than the ones from this just listed property at Bargara.

On the market for offers above $1,090,000, the stunning home has everything you'd expect from a million-dollar address.

With unrestricted views of Kellys Beach, this Woongarra Scenic Drive homes delivers an open plan kitchen, dining and lounge, or relax outside in the private covered alfresco area, which takes full advantage of its desirable oceanfront position.

The gourmet kitchen with stone benchtops amd huge breakfast bar is equipped with modern European appliances including a four station induction cooktop, self-cleaning oven, integrated dishwasher and microwave

JUST LISTED: 111 Woongarra Scenic Drive is a stunning property with knock-out views.
JUST LISTED: 111 Woongarra Scenic Drive is a stunning property with knock-out views. Contributed

COOL BATHROOM: The bathroom in this $1m home offers sophistication.
COOL BATHROOM: The bathroom in this $1m home offers sophistication. Contributed

The private master bedroom suite features ocean views, classic ensuite with twin vanity sinks and a roomy walk-in robe with ample shelving and hanging space.

The four-bedroom, two bathroom home sits on a 818sq m block of land and also features a video intercom system, 2700mm high ceilings throughout and a spacious double garage with 2400mm high door, storage shelving, internal and external access.

For any queries or to organise your private inspection, call Richardson & Wrench Bargara Beach agent Le-Anne Allan on 0417 775 718.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    'We want to move': Peeping Tom terrifies Bundy region family

    premium_icon 'We want to move': Peeping Tom terrifies Bundy region family

    Crime IT'S the last thing you'd ever expect to see when going to shut your bedroom blinds, but one local teen got the fright of her life when she looked outside.

    Two trucks collide at roadworks on busy CQ highway

    Two trucks collide at roadworks on busy CQ highway

    News The Bruce Highway is blocked in both directions

    Link between liquidated builder and Bundy rental firm

    premium_icon Link between liquidated builder and Bundy rental firm

    Business LINK between rental management and liquidated company confirmed

    Horrendous: Magistrate tears shreds off repeat drug driver

    premium_icon Horrendous: Magistrate tears shreds off repeat drug driver

    Crime Magistrate Terry Duroux has torn shreds off a repeat drug driver