Locals troubled over mobile phone tower proposal

TOWER TROUBLE: Leila Roberts and son Lex Roberts stand in the front garden of their family home. 50 metres from the proposed site of a new Optus 20m monopole phone tower, that would be directly beside the house Leila has lived in for 55 years. Katie Hall

A PROPOSED Optus monopole tower that would be located in Kepnock, next to homes and an aged care facility, has fired up a local resident.

Lex Roberts is leading the charge against the proposed development at 7 Quinn St, saying he doesn't believe the consultation process has been thorough enough.

"We didn't even realise at first that it would be right next to the house until we looked at a pamphlet we got in the mail and I said 'mum, that's your house',” Mr Roberts said.

"The tower would be less than 50 metres from my mother's bed.”

Mr Roberts, having done his own health research, just wasn't comfortable knowing the tower would be close to his mother Leila's home of 55 years.

"The presentation the other day did talk about certain health issues that could happen, like an increase in temperature and while only a degree, my mum is 81 years old and a widow ... who knows what stress that could cause my mum,” he said.

A community drop-in session was held last week, but Mr Roberts said he felt his suggestions about relocating the proposed tower away from houses, cricket nets and local YMCA fell on deaf ears.

"The biggest concern is the technology and the health risk,” he said.

"I have concerns with that as much science the World Health Organisation says backs up that the technology is safe for residents, you can find just as much information on a website that says it's harmful.”

An Optus spokesperson said while a "number of factors” were considered in selecting a site, they believed 7 Quinn St would "provide the best coverage and data services”.

"We were pleased to see that seven people attended the community drop in session ... based on this community feedback we will be undertaking further investigations into the site and will provide further updates in the new year,” the spokesperson said.

"Optus has communicated with the local community and council detailing our plans and sought community feedback as part of our consultation process.

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesperson said an application for the proposed development hadn't yet been submitted.