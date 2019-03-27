Locals state their case for not wanting fluoride in water

Many locals are against fluoride in the water supply.

Many locals are against fluoride in the water supply. Crystal Jones

BUNDABERG locals are overwhelmingly in opposition to fluoridating the city's water supply.

When the NewsMail took to its Facebook page to ask the community how it felt, more than 100 people responded, with the majority slamming suggestions from the State Government that fluoride in all Queensland drinking water should be mandatory.

On Monday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced she'd asked her health minister Steven Miles to investigate the idea of mandatory fluoride in Queensland's waters.

The premier instructed the minister to ask the Australian Dental Association and the Australian Medical Association to meet with councils and come back to the government with the results of those meetings.

But it's a move not welcomed by many in the region.

Reader poll Should Bundy water have fluoride added? Yes

No

Don't care Vote View Results

Tahnee Hope Foster is one of many Bundaberg locals who believes fluoride isn't going to fix our dental woes.

"The region has bad teeth from drugs and parents not teaching their kids to look after their teeth," she said.

"I have see so many little kids with their baby teeth all rotted.

"It's about diet and teeth cleaning and I don't think fluoride in the water is going to help, honestly, if people are still going to practice poor dental hygiene and sugar consumption and drugs."

Melody Scott agreed, saying her children aged 8 and 11 lived on tank water and had excellent teeth because they were cleaned regularly.

It was a sentiment shared by Heather Spencer.

"Fluoride is a neurotoxin, wanna take care of your teeth? Eat less sugar and brush your teeth," she said.

Some, however, said all the panic was over nothing.

Coral Storm said fluoride was only in small amounts and New South Wales had survived its inclusion.

Emily Anderson said her dentist had put her tooth decay down to not having fluoride in Queensland water.

"I've just spent about a grand at the dentist in Victoria and she said 'it's not your fault you've got wholes in your teeth, you grew up in Queensland where they don't have fluoride in the water'.

"Now having to buy tooth moose with fluoride in it to keep them better."

The ADA referred to those who decry fluoride as "virulent".

The ADA says it supports state-controlled mandatory fluoride in water supplies, rather than decisions at a local government level.

Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman said the council had maintained its stance on fluoride.

He said there should be a consistent approach to fluoridation across Queensland.

"Dental care is a public health issue, which is a State Government responsibility," he said.

"A report prepared for council in September 2011 by Hunter Water Australia estimated a capital cost of $9.46 million and annual operating costs of $540,000. At today's values the cost is probably much higher.

"Some 26 per cent of Bundaberg region ratepayers are on some sort of pension and council believes it is not fair or practical to impose higher rates on our community."

In 2013, the previous council adopted the motion that fluoride should not be added to the water supply due to the complex nature and high costs to fluoridate the region's 10 reticulated water supply locations.