Homeward bound
Environment

Evacuees start their journey home to Deepwater

Toni Benson-Rogan
Crystal Jones
Mike Knott
by , and
4th Dec 2018 12:09 PM
12.30pm: Salvation Army trucks have started moving in.

12pm: The first lot of cars are moving slowly on a pilgrimage back to Deepwater.

Just over a week since catastrophic fires tore through the town north of Bundaberg, families have finally been allowed to head home.

Kev and Kate Cherry made the most of the journey back by utilising a traffic jam to cut up feed for their animals. 

The couple headed back with a trailer filled with sweet potatoes, usually given as a supplement with molasses. 

With greenery burnt, it will be all their animals will have to eat.

The Cherrys chop up sweet potatoes for their cattle as they wait out a traffic jam on the way back to Deepwater.
"This is going to be their main feed and whatever hay we get delivered," Mr Cherry said. 

"As soon as we get this on the ground they can start eating."

The Hancock Drive residents said their little farm was a busy one.

"We've only got a dozen cattle but we've got four horses that also eat the potato, two alpacas, two goats, eight pigs and about 50-odd poultry," Mr Cherry said.

"It's a full time job."

Cars head back to Deepwater.
