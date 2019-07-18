Locals spending big in hopes of winning $110 million

WINNING WAYS: Toby Larsen and Nageswara Rao have been flat out at Winners Nest.

LOCALS are spending more than double what they normally would on lottery tickets as they brace for the $110 million Powerball draw tonight.

Toby Larsen from Winners Nest said the Bourbong St newsagency had been run off its feet with ticket purchases.

"Some people are spending hundreds of dollars," he said.

Birthdays, previous addresses and anniversary dates were popular factors when it came to picking numbers, Mr Larsen said.

With four division one wins, Mr Larsen said the newsagency had sold more division one tickets than any other agency in town.

"Hopefully we're due for another one soon," he said.

The most frequently drawn Powerball numbers are 17, 2, 34, 7, 20, 25, 29.

The most drawn Powerball has been 19 and 2.