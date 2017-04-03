Locals sent north to help Rocky

HERE TO HELP: The Bundaberg strike team, in Rockhampton. The big group photo is of the Bundaberg Rural, Rockhampton SES and north Rockhampton auxiliaries

THIRTY SEVEN police, ambulance officers and firefighters have made their way north to help flood inundated Rockhampton.

The emergency workers from around the Bundaberg district were deployed on Sunday and will remain in the beef capital for up to seven days.

Wide Bay Burnett Acting Superintendent Pat Swindells said 18 police officers from the district, including nine from the Bundaberg region, had headed north to help.

The officers were picked as the away team for Mackay and Proserpine but have now made their way to aid those a little closer to home.

The roles of these men and women will cover everything from evacuating residents to traffic management and looking after the welfare of those in evacuation centres.

Act Supt Swindells said he was proud, not only of the officers, but also the community of Bundaberg and their response to the weather situation.

"I'd like to thank the whole community of Wide Bay,” he said.

"Last week they listened and responded to the emergency situation and supported the services.”

Along with the police officers, four Queensland Ambulance Service officers, including three advance care paramedics, made their way north.

Joining them are 15 firefighters, who have formed a rural strike team.

Queensland Fire Emergency Service Maryborough operation supervisor Warren McKean said the volunteer rural firefighters were initially helping with community warnings before moving on to clean-up and recovery on Wednesday after the water was expected to peak.

All services said they were proud of the men and women who were now able to return the favour after Bundaberg found itself in a similar circumstance during the 2013 floods.