Locals rally for house fire victim as he rebuilds life

ALL GONE: Among the belongings Tony Schulte lost when his house was gutted by a fire was a ute, which a friend said Mr Schulte had put his whole life into. Mikayla Haupt

THE only thing not taken from Tony Schulte when his home went up in flames was his positive outlook on life.

Despite losing everything except the clothes on his back, Mr Schulte is determined to keep moving forward with his life.

"I'm currently trying to get everything organised and I have my family around me," he said.

"People have been very generous to me, I've been given some clothes off of close friends, so I have a plenty of shirts an pants even if I have to wear a couple in the one week.

"I have been getting by, you've got to look forward, you can't look back - just got to keep moving."

The fire, which broke out and consumed his Penny Lane home on September 22, took two hours for firefighters to extinguish.

Since losing all his belongings, he said he has been back out to the house with his sister, as it is her house, and the forensic crews.

He said he is currently weighing up his options and figuring out his next step.

GUTTED: It took firefighters two hours to extinguish the fire at Tony Schulte's Penny Lane home. Mikayla Haupt

"There's a few different paths I could take," he said.

"You've just got to make a choice.

"I'd like to say thank you to all of the people who have expressed their concern, donated anything and even the thoughts from people who heard about what happened through the media - thank you.

Having lost all of his diabetic medication in the inferno, Mr Schulte said funds given to him by friends has help get new medication.

A friend of Mr Schulte, Greg Foster is trying to help raise funds for him as he's "certainly got nothing".

Mr Foster said while the generosity of neighbours has been fantastic, he was surprised to see how there's not many avenues to go through when trying to rebuild and you realise how alone you are, which is what prompted him to set up a GoFundMe page.

Among the rest of his lost belongings, a ute, which Mr Foster said Mr Schulte put his whole life into was ruined by the blaze.

Click here to help Mr Schulte.