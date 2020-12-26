Locals rally for little boy after mum dies in murder-suicide

A five-year-old boy was left with little more than the clothes on his back after he found his parents dead this week, but he hasn’t gone without this Christmas.

But thanks to the kindness of the local community, which rallied together on Christmas Eve, the boy, who loves trucks and Spider-Man, did not go without.

The tragedy, which unfolded just days before Christmas, rocked the Townsville community to the core as details suggested the worst at the suburban unit on Fulham Rd - a suspected murder-suicide.

Rebecca Walker, 46, was found dead in her Gulliver home on Tuesday.

Police were called to the home about 9am on December 22 where they found the bodies of a man and a woman.

The family of Rebecca Walker, 46, who was found dead inside the home, said the father of her youngest son killed her in a vengeful, domestic violence-related attack.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed Shane Jackson, 48, was found dead in the Fulham Rd residence alongside Ms Walker.

Police are continuing investigations into the deaths.

At this stage, detectives are treating the death of Ms Walker, 45, as suspicious, while the death of Mr Jackson is being treated as non-suspicious.

Police are working to understand the relationship between the pair, including any history of domestic ­violence.

The boy, who has moved in with relatives, had just the clothes he was wearing, with the family unable to return to the crime scene.

After hearing of the tragedy, Townsville nurse Cherrie Vitali put a call out on social media and asked the community to come together to support the family and boy.

The response blew her away.

Ms Vitali said hundreds reached out to offer everything from bunk beds and bikes, gifts and financial support.

A crime scene has been established on Fulham Road, Gulliver, after 2 bodies were discovered inside a premise. Picture: Alix Sweeney

"If something like that happened to one of my family, I hope someone could find it in their heart to help," she said. "The important thing here is about coming together and supporting the family. It is a very sad thing."

Ms Vitali said she hugged her son just a little bit tighter after she heard about the two deaths. "It only takes a random act of kindness to change lives," she said. "This is not the last time the family may need help."

Ms Vitali said the outpouring of support she had experienced for the family reminded her of the good in the community after several appalling incidents in recent months.

"The real true Townsville is not like that at all," she said.

"There are people around who want to help and I think the good outweighs the bad."

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. The Suicide Call Back service is on 1300 659 467.

