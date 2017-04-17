Locals need to stop doing this one thing with their trash

HEY, you, putting out the remnants from your Easter weekend festivities.

Bundaberg Regional Council has an important message: please don't bag recyclables.

Putting recyclable items in plastic bags before placing them in the bin slows down the recycling process, the council stated this week.

Each year, 8175 tonnes of recyclable items are hand-sorted by Impact Community Service staff at the council's material recovery facility.

Just over 15%, or 1257 tonnes, of this material is contaminated - and the majority of this is in garbage or plastic bags.

Staff cannot process items in plastic bags due to health and safety concerns.

Contamination can also occur from food residue, so council recommends you rinse containers like bottles, jars and cans.

Leaving your recyclables in bags also creates further costs for ratepayers with potential damage to equipment and triple-

handling of waste, which moves from the MRF to University Drive Waste Facility before being disposed of at the Cedars Rd Landfill facility.