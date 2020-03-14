Swimmers kick up a stink over surfers' 'defacating on beach'

Surfers are defecating in the open and using a popular tourist spot as a public toilet, it has been claimed.

The man said he enjoyed daily swimming at the Tasman Peninsula hot spot, until noticing the foul sight two weeks ago. He said it was "absolutely disgusting" to see human faeces piled on the sand next to boat ramps at Atex Point.

"It happens every time there's a big wave at Shipstern Bluff," he said.

"When the swell comes up they launch their boats, and when they come back they defecate on the sand next to the ramps."

He said the surfers did not have the courtesy to bury their remains, or walk to the public toilets about 500m down the beach.

"You can imagine what toilet paper blowing in the wind looks like," he said.

"It doesn't get swept away with the tide."

White Beach on the Tasman Peninsula. Picture: Supplied

Another local, who is friends with the swimmer, said he was met with rudeness after confronting board riders about the "gross" act.

He said the surfers told him one of their crew had been defecating at the beach, but seemed unbothered by the behaviour.

"They didn't want to have an intelligent conversation," he said.

"Nobody has cleaned it up, it's still there.

"It's near an area where people pick blackberries, but I certainly don't pick blackberries there anymore."

Tasman Council Mayor Kelly Spaulding said the council was disappointed to hear about the "irresponsible" behaviour.

"It's just one of the pressures we're suffering down here with the increased visitation to Shipstern Bluff and the extra use of the boat ramp," he said.

"But there are a reasonable amount of toilets around - it's not as if there's no facilities."

He said installing more public toilets did not seem likely as Tasman was the only municipality without a TasWater supply, but he said the council would increase signage pointing towards the existing toilets.

A Tasmania Police spokeswoman said authorities were aware of the matter.

"Initial inquiries indicate there has been no specific criminal offence committed," she said.