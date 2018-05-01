Locals invited to march for improved aged care standards

BUNDABERG residents concerned about aged care are invited to join the Queensland Nurses and Midwives' Union (QNMU) Labour Day activities on Saturday.



QNMU Bundaberg organiser Linda Fuller said this year's QNMU Labour Day theme was March for Aged Care - with aged care residents, staff, relatives and anyone with concerns about the industry invited to take part.



Ms Fuller said nurses and community members in Bundaberg, Queensland and throughout Australia were uniting to campaign for much-needed change in aged care.



"Bundaberg, Queensland and Australians nurses and midwives will not rest until safe staffing laws are introduced in aged care facilities nation-wide,'' Ms Fuller said.



"We are determined to better protect the elderly and those who care for them. Nurses and midwives throughout Queensland and Australia are joining forces as part of a national campaign to see nurse to resident ratios introduced in all aged care facilities.''



Bundaberg residents are asked to meet at Quay St near the Riverside Parklands at 10am for a 10.30am start to the Labour Day March for Aged Care. The march will follow

the Quay Street Service Road to Anzac Park. A Family Fun Day with children's rides and a barbecue will be held in Anzac Park after the march.



QNMU secretary Beth Mohle will attend the march and said Bundaberg residents, aged care staff and the Bundaberg NewsMail had played an integral role in highlighting age care issues.



"The Bundaberg community has repeatedly and bravely spoken out about aged care staffing cuts, chronic understaffing and elder neglect,'' Ms Mohle said.



"Aged care staff, residents, families and the Bundy NewsMail have been at the epicentre of what has become a national push for change in aged care.



"I commend the bravery and tireless efforts of the Bundy community in highlighting problems in age care and calling for change. The QNMU will not rest until safe staff levels in aged care are made law.''



Ms Mohle invited all interested parties to take part in the march and enjoy the Family Fun Day.



Those concerned about conditions in aged care are also asked to join the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation's national aged care campaign at http://anmf.org.au/splash.