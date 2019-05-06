Locals Holden on for car event

HOLDEN LOVER: Bundaberg's Garth Stubbins is proud of his 1969 HT Premier, which will be at a Bundaberg Early Holden Club event.

HOLDEN LOVER: Bundaberg's Garth Stubbins is proud of his 1969 HT Premier, which will be at a Bundaberg Early Holden Club event. Mike Knott BUN180419CAR5

IS THERE anything better than that new car smell? For some of Bundaberg's biggest car enthusiasts, there is.

It's sitting in a 1969 HT Premier which was bought new by your father 50 years earlier.

This is the feeling Bundaberg's Helen and Garth Stubbins have every time they take a trip out in their golden Holden.

Mrs Stubbins' father Harold Dunstan had owned only two cars in his life, the first being an FX Holden, which he traded for the HT in 1969.

Mr Stubbins said he couldn't compare to his father-in-law after having owned 34 Holdens in his life time, but he was proud to have the HT kept in the family.

"It's all original and handles quite well,” Mr Stubbins said.

"It's an automatic. Australia started making automatics in 1961.”

It's an experience they'd like to share with the community and any Holden fans at the Bundaberg Early Holden Club's open day.

"Any Holden made between 1948 and 2017 is welcome to come along,” Mr Stubbins said.

The club members said there would be 64 categories for Holdens, a vintage and classic car display, along with market and food stalls.

The event will be held at The Waves on Saturday from 8.30am.

Visit www.bundabergholdenclub. org.au or phone show co-ordinator Rob on 0407 578 414.