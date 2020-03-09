Menu
Vicki Perrin.
Vicki Perrin. Max Fleet
Environment

Locals gather to discuss plan of action against coal

Crystal Jones
by
9th Mar 2020 1:44 PM
OPPONENTS of  coal exploration in Bundaberg met at Splitters Farm to discuss their plan of action.

Meeting at the weekend, around 30 residents, including representatives of the Bundaberg Protector Group and the Lock the Gate Alliance, gathering for discussion.

The movement follows the November announcement of plans to explore for coal.

Western Australian organisation Fox Resources applied for a mineral development licence and proposed mining  in Avondale and Winfield.

The announcement was met with swift opposition from the farming community.

Ms Perrin said the weekend meeting went well and that "the sentiment is the area is just too valuable" to accomodate coal mining.

Ms Perrin said a coal mine would present far too much competition for water, needed by growers.

She said the aftermath and clean-up would be problematic.

"Exploration can lead to a coal mine and it's incompatible with what we do in the Bundaberg region to have exploration for coal mines," Ms Perrin said.

She called on the government to step in or for Fox Resources to back out.

"The community knows it can win, we've beaten fracking before," she said. 

