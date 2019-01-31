Locals face the cashless card of 'shame'

The Cashless Debit Card may cause feelings of shame, says a local counsellor.

THE official roll-out of the Cashless Debit Card in Hinkler began on Tuesday.

But with those little rectangles of grey plastic arriving in the mail, what does it mean for those who will be seen using the welfare quarantining measure?

Finding the Light counsellor and life coach David Lawson says some people may find themselves feeling embarrassed by the card.

"For some people it will be a thing of shame, because 'oh you're one of them, are you?',” he said.

"There could be a stigma.”

Mr Lawson said any teething problems associated with the card could also lead to awkward situations for people, such as if there was a glitch and their card didn't work.

"That would be embarrassing because your card doesn't work and you've got to leave your groceries behind,” he said.

"It's another kick in the guts for some people.

"I think initially that some people will be a bit embarrassed by it, I'd say.”

On the flip-side, Mr Lawson said there may be a chance that some people could be motivated into looking for work rather than remaining on the card.

Mr Lawson said it was a contentious issue with three groups of people in relation to the card - those passionately for, those passionately against and the majority sitting in the middle watching it all unfold.

On social media, Bundaberg locals shared their thoughts on the card.

Kalie Adamston said she didn't believe it would make a positive difference to people's lives.

"As a taxpayer, I do not support this card,” she said.

"Wasting millions implementing it and keeping it running when the majority on it don't actually have alcohol or drug problems is insanity.”

Megan Hinton, who said she'd be put on the card because she received a payment for her two children, said while the card itself was reasonable, forcing it on everyone was unfair.

"Getting a job here is hard, especially as a mother who has been out of the workforce for a little while,” she said.

"I've been applying for employment every few days for the last 12-24 months and I have qualifications for these positions with next to no luck so now I'm undertaking studies to obtain a Certificate IV in Ageing Support in hopes to be employed.”

The highly debated card ensures no more than 20 per cent of some welfare recipients' incomes can be spent on gambling or alcohol.

Eighty per cent of income is diverted to an Indue card, that can be used like an Eftpos card.

People aged 35 or under who are receiving Newstart, Youth Allowance or a single or partnered parenting payment can expect to receive the card.

The card will not apply to disability or aged pension recipients.