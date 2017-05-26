Locals do their block over bans

CRITICISM of Keith Pitt's social media policy resonated with NewsMail readers this week.

The Member for Hinkler was taken to task by Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson for deleting dissenting comments and blocking users on Facebook after asking for feedback about the cashless welfare card proposal.

A large majority of readers agreed with Ms Donaldson, many saying they were among those who had been blocked.

Trish Schoeck-Ruge said that when questions were asked all responses, even if critical, should be considered and respected.

"This should be standard practice for everyone,” she said.

"Even more so when the person asking the question is an elected representative of the public.

"If there is nothing to hide Mr Pitt, why delete and block public views and opinions?”

Monica Smejsa provided screenshots of some of the comments that had been deleted, including queries about mortgage repayments and the impact on disability pensioners.

"I got blocked and my comments deleted for asking whether people would be forced to buy second-hand cars through dealerships,” she said.

She said she had not broken any of Mr Pitt's Facebook rules - "and, yes, I read those thoroughly”.

Others pointed out that Ms Donaldson also had deleted comments and blocked users on Facebook.

"It's funny when block-happy people complain about other people being block-happy,” Brian D. Branch said.

But Amanda Tesler Sherring said that was an unfair comment given Mr Pitt had claimed to be consulting the community and had invited feedback.

Under the cashless welfare card scheme, which the Federal Government intends to roll-out in two electorates, some welfare recipients will have 80% of their benefits quarantined from being used to buy alcohol, gamble or withdraw cash.

The remaining 20% will still be paid as cash.

MP tells of support for cashless card

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has spoken in parliament about support for the cashless welfare card in Hinkler.

Mr Pitt told MPs this week he was "unashamedly a supporter” of the scheme.

He read the comments of four people who had signed his petition in support.

"One person said: 'I'm sick of seeing our region's children suffering from the selfishness of their parents' drug, alcohol abuse and greed',” Mr Pitt told colleagues.

"While I am being told that 100 students per day are being given breakfast at one of my local schools, I will keep fighting to make the lives better for individuals, their children and for their whole community that I was elected to represent,” he said.

He said people with concerns about the cashless welfare card should call his office or visit his website - "because that is where the real information is”.