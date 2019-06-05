Locals dig deep to ensure a green future

Roslyn Crosswell at the tree planting in Barolin Reserve.

A GROUP of devoted volunteers braved the fierce winds yesterday, planting trees at Barolin Nature Reserve.

The objective of the community initiative was to suppress excess light from the street.

John Matthews, Roslyn Crosswell, Diane Matthews and Leila Edwards. Mike Knott BUN040619BAR16

Concerned locals developed the concept as the reflection of car headlights and street lighting imitating the shoreline was causing confusion for turtles, when attempting to find their way back to the ocean at Mon Repos beach.

Gin Gin Landcare president Ray Johnson. Mike Knott BUN040619BAR14

The president of Gin Gin Landcare, Ray Johnson, believes that turtle conservation is vital for the Bundaberg community and was keen to offer his expertise in planting, for such a worthy cause.

"(Turtles) are a feature of the natural world in this area and people like to see it,” he said.

Lonnie Hammond from Kellys Beach Resort lends a hand. Mike Knott BUN040619BAR4

"We're growing three types of trees - canopy, mid-storey and understorey - to create a natural bushland.”

The consensus on protecting loggerheads was evident through the presence of devoted volunteers on the day - locals plus others who had travelled from Brisbane and the Fraser Coast

Stroud Homes in Bundaberg and Wide Bay arranged a group of seven staff members to participate, with support officer Emma Hamilton fully supporting the movement.

"This is important not only for environmental, but for mental health reasons and future generations,” Ms Hamilton said.

"It's great to see everybody out enjoying themselves.”

Greenfleet's Shreya Hedge and volunteer Margaret Hetherington. Mike Knott BUN040619BAR3

Mr Johnson is hopeful the concept will protect the ecosystem and encouraged locals to contribute to similar programs in the future, with the only requirement being commitment to the cause.

"The main qualification is the willingness to help out the community.”