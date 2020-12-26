Locals bag bargains at Bundy Boxing Day sales

Store manager of You+All at Hinkler Central Jessika Jacob said things were busier than they were expecting.

Store manager of You+All at Hinkler Central Jessika Jacob said things were busier than they were expecting.

Supporting the local economy has never been more important after the hurdles 2020 has thrown at us, and that’s what many Bundy shoppers did on Saturday.

Keen residents got out to spend their Christmas money and bag a bargain at local shopping centres for this year’s Boxing Day sales.

While some shoppers said the centres weren’t as busy as they thought – retailers said the flow had been consistent.

At Bundaberg’s Hinkler Central, shoppers got in early to check out what the sales had on offer – some stores dropped their prices by up to 70 per cent.

Manager of clothing store You+All Jessika Jacob said they had products such as denim jeans and shorts for as low as $11.99.

“It’s been a really tough year for a lot of different industries, it has definitely been busier thank I expected throughout the holiday period,” she said.

“It was a bit unknown as to whether it was going to be as busy as most years due to everything that’s happened.

“But it’s been, if anything, even busier – and it’s really amazing to see so many people out after the year we’ve had.”

Activewear also proved popular, but Rockwear store manager Kara Cordier said they’re expecting to keep busy until after the new year.

Rockwear Bundaberg team Kara Cordier, Mackenzie Williams, Kendall Kniese and Chloe Lynch.

“It’s definitely the time to shop,” she said.

“It’s been pretty consistent, for us it’ll continue after Christmas as well with people wanting to get fit with their new year’s resolutions.”

Meanwhile at Stockland Bundaberg, shops were just as busy.

At the Clear Skincare clinic, HydraFacials have been popular this year as well as some of their skin products.

“We have 20 per cent off all products, but our big ticket item is really cheap laser treatments and skin treatments as well,” said clinic manager Rhea Salathiel.

“HydraFacial is a new facial we do, so it’s like an intensive deep clean which gives you an amazing glow.”

Nakeah Evorall said it was great to see so many people out supporting local jobs and the local economy.

Owner of Bundaberg’s Bright Eyes franchise Marissa Somerfield said like other stores they’d had a constant flow of people.

She said sunglasses were the most popular items customers had purchased from their store.

“Definitely your better brands like Oakley, RayBans, Dragon and Maui Jims have been the most popular brands,” she said.

“Also our caps have been very popular.

“(The Boxing Day sales are) very important, it brings out a lot of customers.

“Even if they don’t buy things on sale, they’re buying other products as well.”

