Nathan and Peta Groszmann of Nathan Groszmann Constructions were awarded two awards at the Master Builders awards night on Friday night.
Locals awarded at Master Builders awards night

Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
4th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
A number of local builders were named in the Queensland Master Builders awards ceremony on Friday night.

Among them were Chris McKenzie from JRZ Constructions, who was named Apprentice of the Year.

Nathan Groszmann Constructions also took home two awards for their “The Green Coast Home”, winning the Individual Home $551,000 – $650,000 category, and Excellence in Sustainable Living.

Nathan Groszmann said he wasn’t convinced he would actually win anything, and debated over whether he should actually make the trip to Brisbane for the ceremony.

But he came out of it with two awards he didn’t expect to win.

“It was the first house we ever put into the awards,” Mr Groszmann said.

He said the Green Coast Home was designed to be a sustainable home from the start, using a lot of recycled timber and similar environmentally-friendly materials.

“The client came to us wanting to go sustainable,” he said.

“It was also totally off the grid.”

The home runs on a number of backup generators if the solar panels are having a particularly cloudy few days.

Mr Groszmann said while the choice to go green was currently more expensive than traditional homes, it was just as easy to accomplish.

“I do believe it’s the way building should be going in the future,” he said.

