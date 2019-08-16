Local's art called into service on defence action plan

COVER ART: Chern'ee Sutton's artwork was selected to appear on the cover of the Australian Defence Force's new Reconciliation Action Plan.

BUNDABERG artist Chern'ee Sutton was guest speaker at the official launch of the Australian Defence Force's new Reconciliation Action Plan, and it was her artwork that stole the show, adorning the front cover.

Wednesday's event at the Captain Reg Saunders Gallery of the Australian War Memorial in Canberra saw dignitaries at the Department of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships add their fingerprints to Sutton's artwork.

Titled Caina Putut, Ilya, Wartanganha, which means Long ago, Today, Tomorrow in the Kalkadoon language, the artwork is a tribute to the ingenious people that have served, and still serve, in the Australian Defence Forces.

The piece depicts the three services of the Australian Defence Force - the army, navy and air force - as well as the proud Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander men and women who have served and continue to serve in the Australian Defence Force.

Sutton's artwork was chosen to be used on the action plan after receiving an overwhelming response from defence personnel after creating the interactive artwork during the Department of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships conference in Canberra in 2017.

Sutton said the new action plan showed the ADF's commitment to reconciliation.