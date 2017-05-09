24°
News

Locals, RSPCA slam use of 1080, but council says it's needed

Crystal Jones
| 9th May 2017 2:51 PM
These dead wild dogs were photographed in New South Wales. Why they were strung up is a mystery.
These dead wild dogs were photographed in New South Wales. Why they were strung up is a mystery.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUNDABERG region locals have slammed the use of the poison 1080 in a baiting program.

The NewsMail's Facebook community reacted with concern following news a baiting program would be carried out to rid the Childers area of wild dogs and dingoes.

The program, run by Bundaberg Regional Council, came about after three property owners along Guppys Rd reported seeing wild dogs on their land.

However, locals levelled a number of criticisms at the method being used to exterminate the animals.

Land owner Lyne Pym who lives in the area said she was entirely against the program.

"I am totally against the cruel act of baiting,” she said.

"I am a land owner and understand that we need to protect our pets and livestock from being attacked, but I do believe there are more humane ways of controlling the problem.

"Baiting is not an instant death and these poor animals suffer.”

Trapped wild dog.
Trapped wild dog. Contributed ROK100915awilddogs15

Ms Pym recommended bringing in professional trappers.

"There are professional trappers that would be willing to come to the area and help with the problem if the were asked,” she said.

Many commentors said they were concerned for the wellbeing of their domestic dogs, with some saying they had lost their dogs and never knew if baiting could have been a culprit.

Nicole Beiger slammed the decision to use 1080 baiting.

"Good old Bundaberg again proving how unethical and behind the times it is,” she said.

George Walsh said he was not ignorant to the problems caused by wild dogs, but said 1080 posted a danger to wildlife.

"I know the damage wild dogs do, but these baiting programs also kill anything thing that eats meat including native animals - goannas, eagles, etc,” he said.

Many labelled the baiting cruel and called for it to be scrapped.

The RSPCA holds the view that while some introduced species do need to be controlled, 1080 is an unacceptable method.

"We argue that the control methods used should be as humane as possible,” the organisation's official statement says.

"The available evidence on the effect of 1080 on affected species indicates that it is not a humane poison.”

An RSPCA spokesman said deaths from 1080 were cruel and painful.

The beef cattle industry is battling increasing numbers of dingoes and other wild dogs including hybrids.
The beef cattle industry is battling increasing numbers of dingoes and other wild dogs including hybrids. Contributed

"It's very sad - as humans we put them there in the first place, it's not their fault,” he said.

The RSPCA says it has campaigned for many years for an alternative to 1080, with the goal of phasing it out.

The group says another lethal poison - para-amino propiophenone, or PAPP - which causes animals to become weak and lose consciousness is the preferred alternative.

The chemical also has an antidote.

According to the council however, the use of 1080 bates is currently recommended by Biosecurity Queensland as its favoured option due to its more environmentally friendly attributes (it is able to break down more quickly than PAPP).

Bundaberg Regional Council environment and natural resources portfolio holder councillor Bill Trevor said baiting programs were carried out under a stringent regime.

"...only registered landowners who comply with specific instruction relating to the distribution of 1080 baits are allowed participation in the program,” Cr Trevor said.

"Council is scheduling an information session on Wednesday, May 31 at Apple Tree Creek to discuss its co-ordinated approach to a wild dog 1080 baiting program as well as alternate control methods.

"Council is trying to increase landholders' knowledge by holding workshops that aim to promote awareness of options including trapping as well as demonstrating the skills essential to successfully implementing a control program.”

1080 baits are used in many regional areas to combat wild pest issues.
1080 baits are used in many regional areas to combat wild pest issues. Contributed

Cr Trevor said it was also up to landholders to ensure their animals were protected.

"Landholders seriously need to consider upgrading their fencing to provide long term protection of their livestock as baiting and trapping only offer partial protection and are more of a reactionary response after the damage has been done,” Cr Trevor said.

"The attacks by wild dogs on livestock is a huge financial burden for property owners, both in a loss of livestock and the costs of control methods. Tragically, domestic pets are also a target food of wild dogs.”

Boe, a domestic dog that was attacked by a suspected pack of wild dogs in Cooroibah.
Boe, a domestic dog that was attacked by a suspected pack of wild dogs in Cooroibah.

Cr Trevor said the council was mindful of addressing its baiting programs in accordance with best practice as outlined under the Animal Care and Protection Act 2001 which provides for the control of pest animals.

Bundaberg Regional Council said through its regular information and demonstrations workshops, it strongly promotes landowners, and stock owners in particular, to construct protective fencing to enclose their livestock which is a more proactive means of securing their animals.

The council says the use of 1080 baiting is an approved substance that has been and continues to be an effective control method against wild dogs.

What happens when dogs ingest the baits?

The signs of poisoning are usually noticed within half an hour of ingestion, although symptoms can take more than six hours to manifest.

Initial symptoms include vomiting, anxiety, disorientation and shaking.

These quickly develop into frenzied behaviour with running and screaming fits, drooling at the mouth, uncontrolled paddling and seizures, followed by total collapse and death.

Bundaberg News Mail

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

AFTER a stellar performance in the green and gold, Manly prop Jake Trbojevic is raring to do it all again in his club colours this weekend.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Almost 900 jobs announced for Bowen Basin coal project

Almost 900 jobs announced for Bowen Basin coal project

Proposed coal mine to start shipping early 2018

Locals, RSPCA slam use of 1080, but council says it's needed

These dead wild dogs were photographed in New South Wales. Why they were strung up is a mystery.

Concerns raised over animal suffering

How to see your phone's secret record of everywhere you've been

Google has been tracking your every move, here's how to stop it.

The tool tracks your location telling companies everywhere you go

Federal Budget 2017: 'Bludgers' to have payments cut

Welfare recipients to face driver-style demerit system

Local Partners

170km beach walk starts with a single step

Julian Day 'the beach walker' and his team have begun a gruelling journey, walking along the coastline from Noosa to Bundaberg all of this week.

Petition to prevent netting in local water

NET-FREE ZONE: John Downey has started a petition to make Burrum, Cherwell, Isis and Gregory rivers net-free zones.

Petition to get netting-free zones

COMMUNITY DIARY: What's on this week in Bundy

RUBBISH: Litter Ambassador and Reef Check community engagement manager Jodi Salmond (left) is concerned about the amount of fishing tackle being left behind on our reefs. She is supporting the 'Bin It - You know it's right!' campaign to put rubbish in its place. Pictured here with Reef Check Australia director of programs and partnerships, Jennifer Loder and just a sample of the fishing debris removed at a regular clean up location.

Submit to the Community Diary at editorial@news-mail.com.au

BCC festival is on tomorrow

Looking for something to do?

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

"We're not rich" Lara Worthington claims on radio

MODEL Lara Worthington was shut down on live on air after she claimed she and her movie star husband Sam Worthington were “not rich”.

HUGHES HIJACKS Q&A: ‘He looked like a 13-year-old girl’

David Hughes, screenshot Q&A

Hughes asks Shorten what the heck he was thinking

First date hell: 'You're going to see me poop?'

Look alive, Kaitlyn.Source:Channel 7

Woman traumatised by partner's perfect date on Seven Year Switch

BBC's bizarre Madeleine McCann documentary intro

Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in the Praia de Lux resort in Portugal.

The BBC has chosen a truly odd way of introducing the McCann doco

Amber Heard dances her way into Nimbin hearts

Amber Heard at Nimbin’s MardiGrass in a video posted to her Instagram account

Aquaman man star joins crowds at MardiGrass celebration

10 things you didn't know about Prince Harry's girlfriend

Meghan Markle, has made quite a name for herself

And the winner is ... a dancing gorilla

Italy’s Eurovision contender Francesco Gabbani.

Francesco Gabbani and his dancing gorilla tipped to win Eurovision.

Magical lifestyle nestled in 33 Acres

47 SUES ROAD, Horse Camp 4671

Rural 3 1 2 $345,000

Ever wondered what it would be like to have your own serenity without the bother of close neighbours, busy streets and the vigorous lifestyle the city normally...

YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER VALUE THAN HERE

2 / 62 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 3 2 1 $235,000

Positioned in a small boutique complex of 5 townhouses with great street appeal and located in a very handy location just a short walk to Friendly Society Hospital...

Magical lifestyle nestled in 33 Acres

47 SUES ROAD, Horse Camp 4671

Rural 3 1 2 $345,000

Ever wondered what it would be like to have your own serenity without the bother of close neighbours, busy streets and the vigorous lifestyle the city normally...

AT JUST $469,000, IT IS OVER $100,000 BELOW THE SELLER&#39;S BUILD COST

189 Quinns Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 4 $469,000

BEAUTIFUL, NEAR NEW 4 BEDROOOM HOME ON 15 ACRES Less than 12 months old, this great family home was built to make the most of the open, panoramic rural views, and...

OCEAN FRONT 10 UNIT DEVELOPMENT SITE

93 Esplanade, Bargara 4670

Commercial On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site ... $1,290,000

On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site in a prime location. Situated in the heart of Bargara Beach caf district next to...

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $465,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

OUTSTANDING VALUE 3 LIVING AREAS + POOL + 6m x 6m SHED

274 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 2 $279,000

This 3 bedroom home has been priced to sell and will be sure to tick the boxes and satisfy the most savvy of purchasers. Attributes of this property range from...

LOOK WHAT IS ON OFFER HERE ! - PRIVATE 6,006m2 BLOCK + 8m x 7m SHED + POOL

78 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 4 1 3 $275,000

Situated in a small acreage estate just 10 minutes from Bundaberg and major shopping on a private and tranquil 6,006m2 allotment with in ground pool is this...

SEPARATE DETACHED INDEPENDENT GRANNY FLAT

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 $247,000

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

Historic Bundy Queenslander passed in at auction

It was built about 1898 and has been owned by three families

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!