Locals aiming for gold at World Long Range Champs

OFF TO THE WORLDS: Apple Tree Creek family Darren Enslin and Gillian Webb-Enslin have their sights set on victory in New Zealand.

SHOOTING: For some representing Australia in an international competition overseas might seem like a long shot but lucky for the Enslin family that's their forte.

The Apple Tree Creek family is heading to New Zealand today for the World Long Range Championships.

Darren Enslin captain of the Australian Open Team, his wife Gillian Webb-Enslin part of the squad and their son Dean, a former St Joseph's Childers and Shalom College student, is captain of the Australian under-25 team.

With three years preparation under their belt, Webb-Enslin said this was the Olympics for long range shooting.

Having grown up around rifles her whole life, Webb-Enslin said she introduced Darren to the sport and the rest was history. The duo have been long standing members of the Australian Rifle Team since arriving from Zimbabwe in 2001.

Not only are they looking to medal but Enslin said Australia has only ever won the trophy twice in the past 143 years.

The first time was in Trentham in 1979 and then again in Sydney in 1988.

Enslin said the team had dedicated many hours to training and technical perfection and he believes that they can bring home a medal.

While the Enslin family are part of a Brisbane club, they practice at the Bundaberg Burnett Rifle Range as it is a 1000 yard range - exactly what they need heading into the worlds.

Darren said Trentham Rifle Range is known to be one of the hardest ranges in the world due to the wind factor.

And if you thought looking for a needle in a haystack was hard, the Enslin family will be trying to hit a target the size of a dinner plate 1000 yards away.

Darren said the Palma Match Competition has teams of 20 shooters from distances of 800, 900 and 1000 yards.

As the captain of the Australian Open Team, Darren said he had a few younger competitors in this year's squad and was impressed with their development and dedication.

New Zealand, Great Britain, USA, Germany, Canada, Jersey and Channel Islands, Barbados, Jamaica, South Africa and Japan will all be competing.

The competition will see the Enslin family in New Zealand from today until February 10.