Timothy Smith.
Locally-trained surgeon returns to Bundy for new position

2nd Oct 2019 1:32 PM
A LOCALLY-trained surgeon has returned to Bundaberg, to treat patients with conditions such as kidney stones and prostate cancer.

Urologist Dr Timothy Smith completed part of his specialist training at the Bundaberg Base Hospital in 2012, where he learned fundamental surgical skills and got to know the region.

Dr Smith now works in private practice at Brisbane Urology Clinic (BUC), but travels to Bundaberg regularly to consult with patients and carry out procedures at the Friendly Society Private Hospital, as does his colleague Dr Jason Paterdis.

"At BUC, we recognise the need to provide high quality urology services to patients in regional areas who choose to undergo treatment in the private system," Dr Smith said.

"We are able to treat patients in Bundaberg where possible, so they don't need to travel. "Even if patients need to transfer to Brisbane for major surgery in a larger hospital, we can provide initial consultations and follow-up appointments here in Bundaberg."

Dr Smith is a Fellow of the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (FRACS).

He also trained in Rockhampton, Hervey Bay, and Noosa.

