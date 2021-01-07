Locally made film with special meaning to hit Bundy screens

Bundaberg film maker Sarah Tump (centre) has announced the new release date for Bones of Women, alongside mental health entrepreneurs Liana Allison and Noni Croft.

It’s the meaningful documentary that Bundaberg has been waiting to see and after much anticipation, it is finally here.

Film maker behind Bones of Women Sarah Tump told the NewsMail, that the purpose of the documentary is to inspire, empower and ignite a new wave towards finding peace with who you are and where you’ve come from.

Centred around mental health entrepreneurs Noni Croft and Liana Allison, the two inspiring women bravely open up about their own experience with childhood trauma and how they managed to overcome it.

“While as children we may not have had as much choice, now as aware adults, we are free to choose and heal any traumatic experiences,” Ms Tump said.

“Even as adults, we too go through things that upset us and if those events are affecting our lives in negative ways then Liana and Noni share how there is always a way to heal, if we find the courage to explore.”

Last year was challenging for local doco maker Sarah Tump, after Bones of Women was postponed due to COVID-19, but things are starting to look a whole lot brighter, in the new release date in sight.

Initially disappointed about the film’s release date being postponed, due to COVID-19, Ms Tump said she believes everything happens for a reason and is excited to announce the new date has been confirmed.

“Bones of Women really is a game changer as far as fresh perspectives is concerned and around healing from trauma,” she said.

“I’m also super excited that after what seems like a lifetime ago, when we filmed Bones of Women in May 2019 at Oodies, that it’s finally here and it’s the perfect experience to gift a ticket as the new screening is set for the Saturday before Mothers day.”

Set to hit the screens of the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on May 8, tickets are $20 and can be purchased online, by clicking here.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.

