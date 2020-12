Bundaberg Police have been called to an intersection near Moore Park. Picture: Peter Ristevski

Bundaberg Police have been called to an intersection near Moore Park. Picture: Peter Ristevski

Police have been called to localised flooding between Hoods Road and Sandy Creek, on Moore Park Rd.

The water is reportedly on the outbound side of the road heading towards Moore Park.

Council have attended and placed water on road sign up.

At worst its, the water is believed to be about 20-30cm deep.

Drivers are urged to slow down and remember if it's flooded, forget it.