Local warns of vandal attack after car smashed

A BUNDABERG man is calling on the community to be aware after someone smashed his taillight at his home.

Ayden Walker said people needed to be aware that there were vandals disrespecting others' property.

The Avenell Heights man said he decided to join his family going out in their car and that was when he realised something wasn't right.

"I noticed it smashed,” Mr Walker said.

"I got really mad and then once we got home, we had a proper look to see whether or not it was at my mate's property or mine - you can tell because the shards would've been on the ground - which they in fact were.”

Mr Walker said his family asked their neighbours if they had seen anything and they said they had heard a loud smash around 3.15am Wednesday that had set the neighbourhood's dogs off.

The vandals even left their weapon behind.

"There was a small wooden plank with nails in,” Mr Walker said.

"Obviously that was the tool used to smash it.”

Anyone with information can phone Bundaberg police on 4153 9111.