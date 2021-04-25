Local veterans don their medals to remember the fallen

When the Anzacs landed in Gallipoli on April 25 in 1915 ready to fight for their country, little did they know they would create a legacy and spirit lasting more than a century.

While the first Anzac Day was to honour and remember our Diggers who fought in World War I, it now extends to our Diggers from World War II as well as those who served in other campaigns in Korea, Vietnam and Afghanistan.

Anzac Day in 2021 was particularly special, marking the first time we could gather at dawn services and marches after covid forced us to remember at home last year.

One of the veterans who donned his medals in Bundaberg’s march was Don Waddingham.

Mr Waddingham did two tours of Vietnam and served in Indonesia and Singapore.

He said it felt good to be able to get out and commemorate at services again.

“Now we’re back on our feet and we’re back up and running I think it’s a good thing we’ve got it back going,” he said.

“It’s great having people come out, ex or non-service people and people out for their relatives, it gives them the privilege of coming out to commemorate their relatives.”

Warrant Officer Class 2 Cameron McKenzie and veteran Don Waddingham.

As an ex-serviceman himself, Mr Waddingham said Anzac Day was more than just “a day out”.

“It means a day out and to remember our fallen,” he said.



President of the Bundaberg RSL sub-branch Graham Crowden said Anzac Day was more important now than ever.

“The Anzac legend was forged on the Western Front, Battle of the Somme and on the shores of Gallipoli,” he said.

“Australians have always known the attributes of the Anzacs and always strive to meet those, things like bravery and integrity and lots of others.

“It (Anzac Day) now includes all wars and campaigns and rightly so, they have shown the same qualities and virtues the original Anzacs did.

“It’s a time to commemorate and celebrate our love of country and that’s the very reason our forefathers sacrificed their lives in the first place.”



Originally published as Local veterans don their medals to remember the fallen