Trial to investigate erosion control on pineapple farms

IN THE FIELD: Department of Agriculture and Fisheries research agronomist Luke Griffin at the pineapple trial site.

THE iconic pineapple is an important contributor to the Queensland horticultural sector.

However, pineapple cropping systems can be vulnerable to erosion, which can lead to negative impacts both on and off the farm, particularly in the Great Barrier Reef catchment.

To help the industry address these challenges, a new trial investigating a series of soil erosion control options has recently been implemented by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries in collaboration with a commercial pineapple grower in the Burnett-Mary catchment.

DAF research agronomist Luke Griffin said that growers were the first to recognise the importance of their soil and were keen to adopt soil conservation best management practices.

"We are working with industry to refine current applied erosion control practices to ensure beneficial outcomes for both growers and the environment," Mr Griffin said.

"The trial will look at the effectiveness of different management practices in reducing erosion and off-farm water quality impacts," he said.

"These will be evaluated by comparing the results with conventional crop production and also looking at the cost/benefits of installing erosion control options.

"Growers and industry stakeholders will have the opportunity to inspect the erosion and sediment management options employed and evaluate their potential use for reducing off-farm soil, nutrient and agrochemical losses later in the year."

Other collaborators on the project include Growcom, Agri-Supply Global, Burnett-Mary Regional Group and CQUniversity.