Local travel expertise awarded

IT'S the local company working hard to make sure you have a stress-free holiday and now, the efforts of Travel & Cruise Bundaberg have been recognised.

The travel agency was one of 10 in the nation to receive a Bronze Choice Award during a ceremony held this month in Perth.

The event was attended by leaders of the Australian travel industry and members of Travellers Choice - an exclusive collection of leading independently-owned travel agencies.

Travellers Choice Managing Director, Christian Hunter said Bronze Choice Award winning agencies demonstrated outstanding levels of travel expertise, customer service and business acumen.

Manager Jenny Gregg said the award was a team effort.

"Every member of our agency is committed to using their professional expertise and personal experience to find the best travel solutions for our customers,” she said.

As a Bronze Choice Award winner Travel & Cruise Bundaberg has been invited to send one of its senior agents on an exclusive educational trip to Samoa.