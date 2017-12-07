Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Local travel expertise awarded

BRONZE CHOICE: Travel & Cruise Bundaberg manager Jenny Gregg accepts the award.
BRONZE CHOICE: Travel & Cruise Bundaberg manager Jenny Gregg accepts the award.

IT'S the local company working hard to make sure you have a stress-free holiday and now, the efforts of Travel & Cruise Bundaberg have been recognised.

The travel agency was one of 10 in the nation to receive a Bronze Choice Award during a ceremony held this month in Perth.

The event was attended by leaders of the Australian travel industry and members of Travellers Choice - an exclusive collection of leading independently-owned travel agencies.

Travellers Choice Managing Director, Christian Hunter said Bronze Choice Award winning agencies demonstrated outstanding levels of travel expertise, customer service and business acumen.

Manager Jenny Gregg said the award was a team effort.

"Every member of our agency is committed to using their professional expertise and personal experience to find the best travel solutions for our customers,” she said.

As a Bronze Choice Award winner Travel & Cruise Bundaberg has been invited to send one of its senior agents on an exclusive educational trip to Samoa.

Topics:  award bundaberg travel

Bundaberg News Mail
Couple on top of the world after mountain wedding

Couple on top of the world after mountain wedding

MOST couples face some hurdles when it comes to making their perfect day just right.

Rooms with a riverside view

RIVERSIDE PROPERTY: The four-storey development.

New development along Burnett River

Driving? Expect to be inspected

Checks will help ensure motorists are safe.

Inspectors to make holiday driving safer

Senate committee supports expansion of Cashless Debit Card

Keith Pitt and Allan Tudge announce the Cashless Card for Bundaberg earlier this year.

Keith Pitt is calling on the Labor Party to "stop playing politic”

Local Partners