Local tradies to benefit from depot’s $1 million upgrade

Local tradies are set to benefit from a $1 million upgrade to Biggenden’s Ergon depot.

Local tradies are set to benefit from a $1 million upgrade to Biggenden’s Ergon depot.

LOCAL concreters and tradies will be part of a $1 million project to upgrade Ergon’s Biggenden depot to give crews a safer, more efficient base.

Energy Minister Anthony Lynham said the project would have up to 10 locals working onsite, including builders and electricians from Bundaberg.

“Even the concrete is being sourced from Gayndah,” he said.

“This will give our hardworking local Ergon Energy crews a safer, more efficient facility to work from and support local businesses.

Staff and equipment have been relocated to a temporary site at the Degilbo Pole Yard this week ahead of the start of civil works.

The project includes a new depot building, vehicle storage and wash-down facilities.

Civil works at the Biggenden site will be staged in sections between now and the end of December with the project expected to be completed and crews working from their new depot by the end of January.

“The new facility has been customised to meet Ergon’s operational requirements with a focus on safety and efficiency for staff, and the local community that it services,” Dr Lynham said.

“The construction of this site provides increased operational efficiency and safety measures, including the capacity for larger trucks to enter and load onsite.”

Queensland’s publicly-owned electricity companies — Powerlink, Ergon, Energex, CS Energy, Stanwell Corp and CleanCo, will invest more than $2.2 billion on capital works in 2019-20, supporting up to 4900 jobs.