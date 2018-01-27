Local tradies in line for hospital tenders

UP FOR TENDER: Work available for tradies at the Bundaberg Hospital.

UP FOR TENDER: Work available for tradies at the Bundaberg Hospital. Paul Donaldson BUN261017HOS5

BUNDABERG tradies are encouraged to tender for upgrade works at Bundaberg, Gayndah and Maryborough hospitals under the State Government's new procurement strategy.

Health Minister Steven Miles said six contracts were on offer for projects, with two at the Bundaberg Hospital, two at the Gayndah Hospital and two at Maryborough.

"I encourage local cabinetmakers, airconditioning mechanics, plumbers, electricians and roofing businesses with an office in the Bundaberg region to put in tenders for these projects,” he said.

"The projects include upgrade works for electrical switchboards, airconditioning and a kitchen, as well as replacing chilled water valves and the construction of a new substation to prevent flooding.”

Housing and Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni said the Buy Queensland policy strengthened the chances of local businesses winning jobs in their own community.

"The State Government spends more than $14billion a year on essential goods and services for Queenslanders and another $4billion building and maintaining the state's infrastructure - roads, schools and hospitals,” Mr de Brenni said.

"When the Queensland Government spends taxpayers' money on a government contract, we want that money to stay in the local community, helping local businesses to grow and supporting employment for local workers and apprentices.

"Companies who tender for this project will need to demonstrate how they will use local suppliers and contractors.”

Mr Miles said the Buy Queensland policy, which came into effect on September 1, was fantastic news for local businesses wanting to tender.

To register for Queensland Government work, phone 30083392 or visit www.qld.gov.au/gov/ building-services.