Local tourism shines with gold, silver and bronze served up

TIME TO SHINE: Those contributing to the success of tourism in the Great Southern Barrier Reef region were all smiles at the Queensland Tourism Awards on Friday night.

OUR food bowl status, turtles, top-notch accommodation, island adventures and of course rum, provide plenty of great reasons to entice visitors to the region, and the industry body agrees.

At this year's Queensland Tourism Awards on Friday Bundaberg region operators took out six awards - two gold, two silver and two bronze.

The Bundaberg Rum Visitor Experience claimed gold in the Tourism Wineries, Distilleries and Breweries category and backed it up with a silver in the Tourism Attractions category.

Mon Repos Turtle volunteers who were recognised with gold for their outstanding contribution.

Silver went to Bundy Food Tours in the Excellence in Food Tourism category, with Lady Elliott Island Eco Resort in the Steve Irwin Award for Ecotourism and Kelly's Beach Resort in the Standard Accommodation category picking up bronze.

Bundaberg Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said it was an outstanding achievement for the region. "We are so proud of our Bundaberg region tourism industry,” she said.

"The Awards recognise outstanding achievement and this is fantastic recognition for our hard-working tourism industry.

"And what a wonderful start to the 2018/19 turtle season, for the Mon Repos Turtle Volunteers to be recognised with the Gold in the Outstanding Contribution by a Volunteer Group category.

"A marvellous tribute to the 57 volunteers that support the Rangers in delivering an extraordinary visitor experience and looking after the turtles on the beach every night from November to March.”

Bundy Food Tours Suzie Clarke said she was excited and flattered to be recognised.

"It shows we're really on the right path,” she said.

Ms Clarke said the region had so much potential and the more offered, the longer visitors stayed, and more they spent locally.

"There's a lot of people working really hard together and this region can all celebrate these acheivements.”