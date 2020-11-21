Local team drive away with top prize

Winners of the State and National Franchise of the year awards from Autobarn Bundaberg franchise owners Amanda and Chris Payne with store manager Tom Parry and 2IC manager Stephen Browning.

Winners of the State and National Franchise of the year awards from Autobarn Bundaberg franchise owners Amanda and Chris Payne with store manager Tom Parry and 2IC manager Stephen Browning.

A LOCAL business franchise has been recognised for their hard work, taking out top prizes at their national conference.

Autobarn Bundaberg took home the National and State Franchise of the Year Awards for 2019/20 at the company's franchise awards last week.

With covid putting the brakes on their usual gala at the end of their national conference, the awards night went virtual in a zoom meeting.

The business took to their Facebook page to share the exciting news with their customers and the community.

"We are honoured to win both the National and State Franchise of the Year awards for 2019/2020.

"Quality staff, dedication to the local region and the backing of a solid national franchise group has seen Autobarn Bundaberg take out both the National and State Franchisee of the Year.

"From all of us here at Autobarn Bundaberg we would like to thank our outstanding customers, Facebook followers and of course, our great team."

Autobarn Bundaberg Store Manager Tom Parry said the awards topped off a year of stress due to the pandemic.

"We've been aiming for this for a little while," he said.

"We've been nominated a few times and this year we snared both of them."

It's the first time the store has nabbed both awards, winning the state franchise of the year award in 2010 and 2011, as well as the Autobarn brand excellence award in 2015.

In 2016 and 2019 the franchise was a finalist in the franchise awards.

Mr Parry said even after 32 years in business their team worked to improve on what they did yesterday.

"We pride ourselves on our customer service and we try and get it right every time," he said.

"We've been in business 32 years now and it doesn't stop us from trying to perfect it every day and improve on what we did yesterday.

"Having a good team is important."

