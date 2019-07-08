Local tavern purchased and under new management

NEW OWNERS: Bargara Lakes Tavern is under new management.

THE beers will continue to flow at the Bargara Lakes Tavern after it was revealed it was under new management.

Queensland's largest independently owned and operated pub and liquor retail group, Star Hotels, is the new owner of the business.

The group owns a clutch of venues around the state, including the Park Avenue Hotel Motel in Rockhampton, Hotel Maroochydore in Maroochydore and the Reef Hotel in Gladstone.

Their website says the group owns 18 venues across Australia, 50 bars, 170 hotel rooms and employs 800 staff.

The company purchased its first hotel in 1996 before becoming Star Group in 2009.

The pub began putting the call out for staff last week on its Facebook page.

"Are you a hospitality superstar? Do you want to make a difference? We are looking for all-rounders, manager's and general superstar's to join the team here at BLT,” the post said.

It was also announced the courtesy bus was back in service as of 3pm on Friday.

Some locals were excited about the courtesy bus service starting up again and the new management.

"Just what the place needed,” said Sean Hoar.

"This place has such huge potential, I can't wait to see what you guys do with it,” Kris Pain said.

A venue manager position is currently being advertised on employment advertisement site Seek.

The NewsMail contacted Star for comment.