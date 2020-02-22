Local talent and imports for Bears and Bulls

New Bull Isaiah Richardson runs the ball into attack. He is expected to trial for the team.

BASKETBALL: Bundaberg Bulls coach Mick Catlin says the best talent from the city will play in the state league.

But the hunt is on to bring imports back to Bundy.

The Bundaberg Bears and Bulls are back in state competition for the first time since 2016 and will hold trials on Sunday and Monday to get the talent to play in the Queensland State League.

But the NewsMail can reveal both the Bears and Bulls are looking for imports to make sure the team is competitive.

The Bears are already looking at an American import with the Bulls looking at them as well.

“We’re trying to get to that point financially,” Bulls coach Mick Catlin said.

“We’ve contacted a couple of agents of players,” he said.

Catlin takes over the reins after being the coach in the Central Queensland Basketball League.

He said the focus was on building a strong side and finding players who would be developed into future Bulls for the next few years.

“I’m hoping to have a squad of 20 with a few younger players,” Catlin said.

“We’re confident we’ll be prepared for the season start.”

The Bears coach is Darren Mortensen who takes a senior role after coaching junior teams for the past few years.

He said the squad from his end would be between 12 to 15 with some players coming back from when they played in the Queensland Basketball League in 2016.

But he would not say who at this stage with nothing locked in yet.

“We’re talking to a few Bundy people who are playing college basketball in the States and aiming to see them come back,” he said.

“Hopefully a few veterans return but that hasn’t been confirmed.”

Both the Bears and Bulls will have Hervey Bay and Maryborough players trial as well, with both areas looking to have players make the step up.

The Bears will trial on Monday from 6pm to 8pm.

The Bulls will trial on Sunday at 11am to 1pm and then 6pm to 8pm.