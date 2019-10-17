Local surgery praised for saving lives from cancer

SAVING LIVES: Northstar Medical Centre owner and doctor Hussain Anjum and registered nurse Amandeep Kaur, wants the Bundaberg community to get themselves checked for melanomas.

ONE DOCTOR is urging the community to attend regular skin check-ups, after his clinic removed 30 life-threatening melanomas in the past 10 weeks.

Northstar Medical Centre first opened in Moore Park Beach on August 5 and have already seen more than 1300 patients during this short time.

Owner and doctor Hussain Anjum said anyone could be impacted by melanomas, regardless of age, gender or race.

“We have taken out 30 melanomas in nine weeks and three days, which is one every third day,” Dr Anjum said.

“And removal of the melanoma has occurred just before they have spread, so we have actually cured the cancer which could have ended a life not this Christmas, but the following one.”

After assessing patients for a suspected melanoma, Dr Anjum said his clinic was sitting above 93% for their prediction value and accuracy, compared to the nation’s acceptance rate of 50%.

But the doctor remains modest about the positive impact his work has already had on the local community.

“In no way am I putting myself on a pedestal here, I’m a very small drop in the ocean,” Dr Anjum said.

“But A melanoma is a cancer that shows no morals … it can start growing beneath a toenail and spread all the way to the brain. “Sun exposure and melanomas aren’t related and more commonly than not. they will occur on hidden parts of the body.”

Dr Anjum said whether through his surgery or not, everyone should be arranging a skin check every six months.

“As a doctor, the most satisfying thing is to tell a patient that we were able to remove a melanoma in time,” he said.

“All the good people of Bundaberg and Wide Bay, please make an appointment to get your skin checked, especially if you notice something irregularly shaped, with multiple colours, raised, bleeding or hurting … it might just save your life.”