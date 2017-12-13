Menu
Local students kicking goals with Tafe graduation

STUDENT OF THE YEAR: Christina Dimes at the Tafe graduation.
BUNDY Tafe students donned caps and gowns in front of family and friends last night to celebrate their graduation.

It was a proud moment for local mother-of-two and 2017 Student of the Year Christine "Tina” Dimes, who graduated with a Diploma of Early Childhood and Care after returning to study as a mature-aged student last year.

"I'm so excited about the opportunities - it's the beginning of a really rewarding career,” Mrs Dimes said.

While the idea of working in early childhood has interested her for a while, Mrs Dimes's busy schedule running local business Nature's Emporium with her husband and raising their children had taken up most of her focus.

"I've run the business with my husband for the last 19 years, but I've decided to take a step back from it to pursue an area I'm passionate about,” she said.

I love children and I wanted to do something for me.

"It was hard juggling it all, but when you set your heart to something, you can achieve it.”

Her studies have already paid off - a placement with C&K Childcare and Kindergarten landed her a casual position during her time at Tafe, and she has recently secured a role at St Mary's Catholic Primary School as a prep assistant.

Tafe Queensland East Coast region general manager Ana Rodger said she took great joy in seeing students graduate and looked forward to hearing about their achievements as they progressed through their careers.

"I have had the privilege of seeing our region's future entrepreneurs, health professionals, tradespeople and creatives graduate and go on to do amazing things with the skills they have learned, and it fills me with immense pride to witness them achieve their full potential,” Ms Rodger said.

"Whether they contribute on a local level, become award-winning professionals, or perform their passion on a global stage, every one of our students is making great happen by following their dreams, and should be applauded for their efforts.”

Students received a range of certificate, diploma and advanced diploma qualifications across the areas of business, creative industries, trades, community services, hospitality, retail, health and fitness.

Enrolments are now open for 2018. Click here for more information.

