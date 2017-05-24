Local store picked for hybrid concept

OPTUS: Bundaberg has been selected as one of 21 locations nationally for hybrid concept, store-based and mobile SMB specialists to support SMB customers.

OPTUS has unveiled a 'hybrid' store for Bundaberg retail and small-to-medium business customers to deliver both consumer and small business advice and products.

Yes Optus Bundaberg Stockland is broadening out its specialist services offering as part of a wider program by Optus to introduce 21 similar stores in regional locations across Australia and with it, will bring a new local 'mobile' SMB specialist that will visit customers at their office or preferred location in Bundaberg.

"We know that our customers in Bundaberg have very differing telecommunications needs ranging from simple mobile phones and tablets to specialist products and plans that cater to small businesses and their staff,” Optus' State Manager for Queensland, Mark O'Shea said.

"With the introduction of our hybrid store in Bundaberg Stockland, the local team are making Optus a great place to get the right information our customers need, whether they want the latest smart phone or the latest tablet, or fixed-line and internet solutions to run their business. The best thing is that we can come to our SMB customers if they don't have time to get into the store.”

Optus recently announced a $7 million investment to boost 3G and 4G mobile coverage across Bundaberg and the Wide Bay Burnett region to help improve customer experience across the region for residents and small business operators.

"We know that through our consistent improvement to our mobile network and our customer experience that customers are increasingly looking to Optus as a service provider whether they are living, working or visiting Bundaberg,” Mr O'Shea said.

A new tower at Bundaberg West has been introduced to provide coverage at the Hospital, with planning underway to build 13 new towers across the region at Bundaberg Airport, Bargara Lakes, Bundaberg Tafe, Goodwood Road, Redridge North, Kepnock, Alloway, Avoca, Gooburrum North, Innes Park, Kalkie, Apple Tree Creek and Avondale.

As part of the $7 million investment Optus is working with the Queensland State and Federal governments to build two sites under the mobile blackspots program to deliver new towers at Redridge North and Avondale.

"Optus' mobile network investment in the area is a win for local residents, and businesses wanting to stay connected across the region,” Mr O'Shea said.

Optus will work with Federal and Queensland State Governments to deliver 27 sites under the mobile blackspot programacross the state..