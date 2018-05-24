Menu
70s THEME: Big W Bundaberg employees celebrated 40 years of business at its Stockland premises on Wednesday. From back left: Ulla Bishop, Donna Jorgensen, Kym Richter, Kym Schmidt, Barb Minter, Lyn McGoldrick, Sue Pukallus, Andrea David, Jan Grills, Joanne Rumpf and Ruth Damiani. From front left: Christene Habermann, Kylie Cook, Alix Colman and Kyle Schneider.
Local store celebrates 40 years of success

Tahlia Stehbens
24th May 2018 5:00 AM

A LOT can change in 40 years, and the Bundaberg Big W store at Stockland has seen it all.

Store manager Nathan Hibbs said moving to an online platform had been one of the biggest changes the store made.

"It's just part of evolving,” Mr Hibbs said.

"When you're operating for 40 years you have to constantly evolve.

"We've only gone online in the last month so we've had a really good response from the local community.

"A lot of people shop by convenience now so you can order online and pick it up in a matter of hours, packed and ready to go.

"When I first started it was more about half priced soft drinks, mowers and everyday needs,” he said.

"Now it's more about home fashion and on-trend styles, everyone's proud of their home and want to make it look good, so that's a big area we've moved into over the past few years.”

Long-term employee Barbara Minter has worked at the store for 37 years and has witnessed many changes.

"When it first opened we were surrounded by bushland,” Ms Minter said.

"The store layout has changed and things have moved around, we've had two major refits, we used to have a snack bar that was removed and then the garden shop was removed, and then the party shop has been introduced.

"We focus on keeping our country people happy.”

