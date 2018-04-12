LOCAL STAR: What it takes to become a champion body builder

PRO CARD: Bundaberg's Bree Grima competed at WFF Ms Galaxy competition in Sydney on the April 8, winning her division of Figure Superbody.

A STRICT diet and a strong mind is what helped Bundaberg's Bree Grima become an elite athlete in under two years.

Ms Grima competed in the World Fitness Federation Ms Galaxy competition in Sydney at the weekend, winning the Figure Superbody division and qualifying for a pro card.

But the managing director of Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers hasn't always been so committed to body building.

Two years ago with a toddler in tow, Ms Grima started training at home, lifting tins of tomatoes as a basic exercise.

That 400g of vegetables ignited a fire inside her. She joined a gym and dedicated 24 months to becoming a professional body builder.

At first it was about losing weight - 30kg to start - and she did this by running and doing half-marathons.

Once the weight was gone Ms Grima swapped the cardio training for weights.

"My body fat got down to seven per cent at one stage,” Ms Grima said.

"This is hard to maintain for a long time and after a competition I do six weeks of a reverse diet, slowly adding fats back in.”

Ms Grima has an interest in the "finer details” of the sport, devouring information about each protein and supplement she puts in her body.

"I treat my body as a fat-burning furnace,” she said.

"I eat fish, vegetables and tropical fruit at least four times a day.”

She said two coaches kept a close eye on her and there was no room for cheating.

"If you miss a workout session or cheat with foods you eat, you're only cheating yourself,” Ms Grima said.

"I am very methodical when it comes to preparing and eating food.

"I cook 4kg of fish on a weekend and go to work with my meals prepared.

"My colleagues are all used to my eating habits now.”

Leading into each competition, Ms Grima must prepare her body for "peak week”.

"I cut out a lot of foods that hold water during this week, including fruit and vegetables,” she said.

This way of life, she says, has given her an appreciation for food.

"When I was given a macadamia nut last week I got so excited as it was a real treat for me,” she said.

Ms Grima said the weekend's competition was amazing, especially as she won the pro card in front of her role model Cheryl Frost.

Ms Frost is one of the most experienced, knowledgeable and successful competition coaches in the industry.

"I look up to her, she helped bring the women's competition to the standard it is today,” Ms Grima said.

On April 20 Ms Grima will take to the stage again, this time competing in the Commonwealth Classic in Brisbane where she will compete against some of the world's best.

A DAY IN THE LIFE OF A BODY BUILDER

BREE Grima lives a healthy lifestyle to help her body to stay on top.

Ms Grima eats at least four meals a day which includes fresh fish, vegetables and tropical fruit.

She cooks four kilograms of fish a week.

A treat may be indulging in a macadamia nut or two.

In the peak week before competition the Bundaberg mother will cut out all foods that hold water and live off egg whites, Greek yogurt and fish.

Ten minutes before stepping on stage Ms Grima said body builders will eat sugar, drink condensed milk or sugary drinks.

This will help "pump up the veins” and put them on show for the judges.