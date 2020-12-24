Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A local woman has encouraged Bundaberg residents to open their hearts and remember our elderly aged care residents.
A local woman has encouraged Bundaberg residents to open their hearts and remember our elderly aged care residents.
News

Local spreads festive joy in nursing home

Geordi Offord
24th Dec 2020 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It’s been a long and hard year, and even more so for those who live in our nursing homes.

But one Bundaberg resident has decided to bring a little cheer for our aged care residents this Christmas.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous as a Secret Santa, wanted to do her part to bring smiles to the faces of the residents.

“My grandmother spent decade in a nursing home from a rather youngish age and it was so sad visiting some of the homes at Christmas time,” she said.

“I was just feeling Christmassy and wanted to put smiles on someone else’s face so I thought ‘why not’.”

She gifted residents many items including hand sanitiser, Christmas cakes and chocolates, and even wrote on a card for each resident.

But a smile was put on her face when she saw that the residents had also received gifts from others in the community.

“I was very surprised when I got there that in the room were already heaps and heaps of gifts in there some lovely schoolchildren had done up,” she said.

“Staff from the nursing home had also taken money from their own pocked and purchased gifts for the residents as well.

“It was lovely to see that, I thought what I was giving them might have been the only thing they got so it was nice to know they weren’t forgotten.”

The woman said she hoped for more people and local businesses to be involved with giving to our elderly residents next year.

More stories

BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

Emergency services join forces to create festive message

WHAT’S OPEN: Where you can get essentials over the holidays

bundaberg christmas 2020 christmas giving
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emergency services join forces to create festive message

        Premium Content Emergency services join forces to create festive message

        News Crews gather at aeromedical base to create a special Christmas message.

        ‘Miscreants’ slammed for reported hooning activities in region

        Premium Content ‘Miscreants’ slammed for reported hooning activities in...

        News Hooning activity and vehicle descriptions can be reported to police or the Hoon...

        Sunwater reveals what’s happening at Paradise

        Premium Content Sunwater reveals what’s happening at Paradise

        News From anchoring to testing of the roller compacted concrete, see what’s happening at...

        LURED ONLINE: The Bundy men tricked by women on internet

        Premium Content LURED ONLINE: The Bundy men tricked by women on internet

        News THE internet has many good uses, but it can also be a platform for deception.