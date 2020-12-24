Local spreads festive joy in nursing home

A local woman has encouraged Bundaberg residents to open their hearts and remember our elderly aged care residents.

It’s been a long and hard year, and even more so for those who live in our nursing homes.

But one Bundaberg resident has decided to bring a little cheer for our aged care residents this Christmas.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous as a Secret Santa, wanted to do her part to bring smiles to the faces of the residents.

“My grandmother spent decade in a nursing home from a rather youngish age and it was so sad visiting some of the homes at Christmas time,” she said.

“I was just feeling Christmassy and wanted to put smiles on someone else’s face so I thought ‘why not’.”

She gifted residents many items including hand sanitiser, Christmas cakes and chocolates, and even wrote on a card for each resident.

But a smile was put on her face when she saw that the residents had also received gifts from others in the community.

“I was very surprised when I got there that in the room were already heaps and heaps of gifts in there some lovely schoolchildren had done up,” she said.

“Staff from the nursing home had also taken money from their own pocked and purchased gifts for the residents as well.

“It was lovely to see that, I thought what I was giving them might have been the only thing they got so it was nice to know they weren’t forgotten.”

The woman said she hoped for more people and local businesses to be involved with giving to our elderly residents next year.

