Local sports start to act as the coronavirus gets worse

Mathew Fleming kicks the Waves into attack. The AFL Wide Bay seniors competition will be postponed because of the coronavirus.

Mathew Fleming kicks the Waves into attack. The AFL Wide Bay seniors competition will be postponed because of the coronavirus.

SPORT: The coronavirus has already affected sports around the world and now it is taking control of local sport.

The NewsMail can reveal the start to the AFL Wide Bay season for men and juniors will be postponed due to the COVID-19 virus.

A date will be announced when it will start.

The women’s competition, which has already started, will continue but AFL Wide Bay president Anthony Stothard said that was with the guidance of peak bodies.

The decisions were made yesterday in a board meeting with AFL Wide Bay.

”We will be guided by Queensland Health and the government and follow all necessary protocols but at this time we will continue with the women’s competition,” Stothard said.

For other competitions it is not a matter of if, but when, their events will be postponed or suspended.

Bundaberg Rugby League chairman Mike Ireland, spoke with the Queensland Rugby League Central Division over the weekend and a decision will be made today on whether the season will be postponed.

“We have had a phone hook-up over the weekend and will be guided by what the division advise,” Ireland said.

Attempts to contact Football Queensland Wide Bay proved unsuccessful at the time of going to print to determine what would happen with the Wide Bay Premier League and the Wide Bay League 2.

But games were held on Saturday for the competition.

Bundaberg Netball Association was to meet on the weekend to decide on its future after matches were held on Saturday as well.

“The highest priority for Bundaberg Netball Association is the health and wellbeing of its players, volunteers, officials and the broader netball community,” a statement from the association said.

Bundaberg Hockey Association played all games on Saturday and at this stage will continue its season.

The cricket season finished yesterday so there was no need from a Bundaberg Cricket Association to do anything.

The NewsMail will keep you posted on how sports continue to assess the virus.

Pick up Tuesday’s paper or head online for results from the weekend.