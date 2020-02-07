Menu
The 1770 Dragons are among the 18 sporting groups in the Burnett electorate to benefit from Activate Queensland funding.
Local sporting groups receive government funding

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
7th Feb 2020 6:00 PM
FUNDING aiming to increase physical activity has been given to almost 20 different sporting groups in the Burnett region.

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said almost $35,000 in funding had been given through the first round of the Activate Queensland program.

“Eighteen groups in our region are seeing up to $2000 come their way for equipment and training projects,” he said.

“Some of these groups include the 1770 Dragons, the Avondale Football Club, Bundaberg Active Riders, the Isis Cricket Club and the Pacifique Surfriders Club.

“It’s vital we get out and about and encourage others to do so as well.”

Mr Bennett said the Burnett area was a beautiful region which was ideal for many outdoor activities.

