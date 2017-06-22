Local sporting clubs offered big money

Applications are now open for sporting clubs to get their mits on up to $150k.

ARE you part of a sporting club that could do with a bit of cash?

Clubs around Bundaberg are being urged to apply for funding of the Queensland Government's Get Playing Places and Spaces program.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said $15 million in total funding was available to local sport and recreation organisations through the programs.

"Our local community sports clubs have had some great projects funded under these grants and I encourage clubs to start preparing applications now” she said.

Applications are now open for sports clubs to apply for a grant up to $150,000 to upgrade or build new infrastructure or facilities.

Applications will close on August 11.

For more information on the opportunities available under the Get in the Game program visit the website at http://bit.ly/2rxrH5J.