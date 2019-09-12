Menu
HOURS: The United service station has closed its doors to late-night trading.
Local servo closes doors to late-night trade

Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
12th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
A HOLD-UP hotspot in Bundaberg has closed its doors to late-night trading.

The United petrol station on Fe Walker St is no longer a 24-hour store, now closing between the hours of 11pm and 5am.

The service station has seen a number of robberies over the past year, including being held up by a man in a Jake the Dog onesie.

Jake the Dog is a character from childrens TV show Adventure Time.

At time of writing, the robber wearing the onesie has not been caught.

The Newsmail understands this was a decision that was handed down from the United Petroleum head office.

Attempts to contact the United Petroleum head office for comment were unsuccessful.

